1 hour ago

The second edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Club Champions League will kick off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Madina Astro Turf and the McDan La Town. This year’s edition will, run from Saturday, September 10 – Saturday, September 24, will feature twelve Juvenile Clubs drawn from the 10 football Regions of Ghana.

The competing teams have been put into two Groups of six clubs in each group. As part of the build up to the tournament we bring you an update on the Clubs in Group B. They include, Soccer Masters Colts Club, Breman Professional FC, Benab Ajax Sports Academy, Tamale Real Republicans, Foresee FC, Bassani FC. Below are profiles of the teams:

SOCCER MASTERS COLTS FC: Soccer Masters Colts FC is a Juvenile Football club based in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana. The Club was established in 2006, with the nickname ‘THE MASTERS’. They won the 2021/22 Regional Juvenile League and would represent Upper East in the 2022 KGL Foundation U-17 Champions League. The Club operates the following categories – U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 and training at ZAARE AND BOLGA-SOE COMMUNITIES.

BREMAN PROFESSIONAL FC: The club was established IN August, 2010 by Eric Adjei Boateng at Breman Asikuma in the the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district in the Central Region of Ghana. The club has U-13, U-15 and U-17 set ups. Breman Professional FC will represent the Central Region in the 2022 KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League after winning the Regional Championship.

Mission statement: We train, instill discipline, encourage and develop young talents to meet local and international standards.

Vision:To make soccer stars and to bring development into the nation through sports.

Motto: Hard work and Discipline: We Rest Not.

BENAB AJAX SOCCER ACADEMY: Benab Ajax Sports Academy is a juvenile football club based in Kumasi-Ashanti Region of Ghana. The club was established in 2019 with the nickname: EVERYTHING BY GOD and the club operates the following categories: U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-17 and train at the Asokore Mampong M/A JHS Park. As Regional Champions they aim to excel in the second edition of the KGL Foundation Inter Club champions League.

FORESEE FOOTBALL CLUB: This is a juvenile club based at Ashale Botewe in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region. Foresee was established in 2018 by David Bancorlay-Ola.

NICKNAME: Super Titans

MOTTO: Respect, Love and Conquer

The Club operates the following categories: (U-8, U-10, U-13, U-15, U-17) and train at the Botwe School Junction located between Madina and Botwe.