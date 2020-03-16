1 hour ago

The second transfer window of the Ghana Premier League has officially been opened by the Ghana Football Association today Monday 16th March 2020.

Despite a temporary ban on football for at least the next four weeks, clubs can start registering players they wish to use for the second round of the Ghana Premier league season.

This follows government's decision to ban all public gathering including sports, festivals, funerals for at least the next four weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, the vice president of the Premier League management board Jesse Agyapong confirmed that the window has opened and clubs can register their players despite the suspension of football.

"Registration of players for the second round is intact for the second round despite the GFA suspending all football competitions" he said.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, the President says as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 all public, social, sporting gatherings have been banned with immediate effect for at least four weeks.

Also all schools from the basic to tertiary have been closed down with immediate effect with the exception of B.EC.E and WASSCE candidates.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of the Coronavirus.