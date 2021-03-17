1 hour ago

Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs are being reminded that the second registration window for the 2020/21 season will shut at exactly 11:59pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The window which opened on Tuesday, February 16, gave clubs the opportunity to register players for the second round of the season.

Clubs are to note that applications which do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.

All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players on or before the stated date.