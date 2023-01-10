6 minutes ago

Clubs are kindly informed that the Second Registration Window for the 2022/23 season is open. The window opened from 00:01am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The registration window will close at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

However, the International and Domestic Transfer Window which opened at 00:01am on Sunday, January 1, 2023 will close at 23:59pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

All Clubs are to take note accordingly and transfer their players through the ITMS /DTMS before the transfer deadline on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Clubs must also register their players in the FIFA Connect when the registration window opens on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and before it closes at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.