Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Hohoe Municipality have taken their turn in the COVID-19 vaccination.

About 15 officers took their jabs at Wli Border Post, Assistant Superintendent Odoi Jeffery Nii Laryea, Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He noted that the Wli border, which shared a boundary with Togo was still closed to human movement and opened for transportation of goods.

The Commander said unapproved routes were also being protected to ensure that nobody used them to and from Togo.

Mr Philip Nani-Tome, Hohoe Municipal Disease Control Officer, said a total of 1,010 people have received the jabs in the Municipality.

He said officers from the rest of the security agencies as well as staff from the banks, District Assembly and media organisations would also be vaccinated.

Mr Nani-Tome said no one had reported any serious issues after taking the COVID-19 jab.