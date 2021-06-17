2 hours ago

Security has been beefed up in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and Tamale in the Northern Region following reports of a potential terrorist attack there.

Police in the Upper East Region had raised an alert that some suspected bandits from Burkina Faso are planning to attack some parts of the country.

A police wireless message sighted by Citi News warned that the bandits have earmarked Bolgatanga and Tamale as their target, warning that the attack could take place any time soon.

According to the internal memo, the bandits who are in possession of military-grade weapons infiltrated the country “at yet to be identified locations in the Northern Regions and are poised to launch the attack any moment from now.”

All regional commanders have been directed to increase patrol to quell the attacks.

The statement has heightened tensions among residents in these areas.

Some residents around the Paga border in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region in a Citi News interview were skeptical about the preparedness of the security agencies and relevant authorities in the country to protect them against the threat.

But the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, who doubles as the head of the Regional Security Council, assured that his office is on top of issues and will stop any potential attack.

“In terms of the borders, we have informed all the security services. We are working closely with the police, the military, and the immigration.”

“We have also advised residents to be alert and report anything or anybody that looks suspicious. Such reports can go to the police, military, immigration, in fact, my contact is also available. We have a number of people on the ground picking up information,” he said in an interview on Eyewitness News.

He further indicated that his office is “approaching the issue with the seriousness it deserves. As for ensuring the safety of the residents in the region, I can tell you that we are on top of the issue.”