1 hour ago

Security in Bawku has been heightened ahead of the crucial December 7 general elections.

Travellers entering the town are subjected to strict checks before being escorted into the area, which has been identified as a potential trouble spot.

With tensions high, authorities are not taking any risks. More security officers have been sent to the area, and strict rules are in place to ensure peace and safety.

JoyNews’ Albert Sore reports that some voters are finding it hard to return home to cast their votes.

“Voters are struggling to get back home to vote. Since the start of the week, it seems like people have been left to their fate. The authorities, who should help organize transportation, are not around, so we decided to handle it ourselves. In other areas, buses are being provided for voters, but not here,” he said.

In the Ashanti Region, preparations are underway for what is expected to be a large voter turnout. Over 3.2 million registered voters are set to vote.

The Electoral Commission’s Upper East Regional Director, Francis Osei Nsiah, said, “We are fully ready for tomorrow. All materials have been distributed to the constituencies. Coalition centres will be set up by noon. We expect results quickly because the pink sheets will be scanned and sent to the portal before being transported.”

In the Upper West Region, everything is also set for the elections. Regional Electoral Director, Ali Osman Adamu told JoyNews’ Rafiq Salam that all election materials have been delivered.

Meanwhile, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised concerns about supposed illegal ballots.

The member claimed these might be moved secretly in bullion vans or ambulances to avoid suspicion, warning that anyone caught with such ballots would face action.