15 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 15, 2024, inaugurated a grand hall in honor of his reign, christened the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

This impressive structure, blending tradition with modernity, boasts a 400-person cocktail lounge, offices, a 2000-seat fully air-conditioned and acoustically engineered hall, approximately 60 lavatories, ample parking, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Additionally, it features a 150-vehicle parking lot and spacious grounds.

Inside, intricate traditional designs adorn the walls, including a three-dimensional rendition of the revered Golden Stool, depictions of a musician playing the talking drum, and various Adinkra symbols.

During the hall’s unveiling, Juabenhene Nana Otu Siriboe II stressed its multifunctional purpose, serving as a venue for private Asanteman gatherings, social events, intellectual symposiums, cultural displays, and more.

He explained that naming the hall after the Asantehene was a deliberate choice to preserve his legacy for posterity.

Check out the photos below: