5 hours ago

A former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey says Members of Parliament can opt for a review of the Supreme Court judgment on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers presiding over proceedings in Parliament if they do not agree with it.

The apex court on Wednesday, March 9 ruled that Deputy Speakers presiding over proceedings in Parliament have the right to vote on matters and also be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making in Parliament.

While President Nana Akufo-Addo described the judgment as an open and shut case, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said the president’s comments are unfortunate and myopic.

Some minority MPs have also expressed discomfort over the judgment by the apex court.

But, reacting to the issues, Mr. Ghartey said there is no need for such controversy since there is always an opportunity to go for a review.

“There are three institutions of government. Parliament is not the only one among them that is a master of its own rules. The Judiciary is as well.”

“This shouldn’t be an issue at all. If any of the parties disagree with the judgment, they can call for a review, and who knows, the Court may change its mind.”