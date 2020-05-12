2 hours ago

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila has replied the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding their boycott of Peace FM's flagship programme, 'Kokrokoo'.

The National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) issued a press release informing "all of its Communicators, Media Monitors, and Officials that the Party has boycotted Peace (104.3) FM’s morning show (Kookrokoo) effective today, Wednesday, 6th May 2020".

They accused the host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi, of treating them unfairly and referred to him and his production team as "dictatorial Host and his poodle".

"Although we appreciate the production and editorial discretion of the station to give their platform to whoever they deem fit, we consider it unfair for the NPP to maintain their two (2) slots on Fridays while the NDC’s two slots on Wednesdays are reduced to one (1), to satisfy the whim of a dictatorial Host and his poodle. In protest to this flagrant disregard for fairness by the Host and Production Crew of the program, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC has decided to cease the placement of party communicators on the 'Kokrokoo' show forthwith," portions of the party's statement read.

Addressing the issue, James Kwabena Bomfeh wondered where the NDC got their description of the host who is beloved by many Ghanaians for his professionalism on the programme.

According to him, it is expected to have disagreements with the host and state your point but not to resort to name calling.

Kabila, speaking on Monday's edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM stressed it is inappropriate to describe Mr. Sefa Kayi as a "dictator".

"I reject it. You are not a dictator," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.