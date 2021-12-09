3 hours ago

The Sekondi Commercial Court A presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Sedina Agbemava, has rescinded a bench warrant issued on Monday, December 6, 2021, for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, in the case in which the legitimacy of the legislator is being challenged.

She was supposed to face contempt charges because she failed to appear in court at the last sitting.

The MP, however, appeared in court today, Thursday, in the company of her lawyer, Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo, and the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo after the short proceedings told Citi News the court rescinded the warrant as there was no basis for the warrant still standing.

“We moved the court prayerfully to rescind the warrant of arrest. The court graciously acceded to our prayer and the warrant stands rescinded…. In the wisdom of the court, there was no basis to have the warrant still subsisting, and we are grateful to the court,“ he said.

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo also highlighted the next step for the case of contempt against the Jomoro MP.

“For the substantive application to be moved on the content case, we have agreed to come back on February 16, 2022,” he added.

Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro constituency, accused the MP of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election.

Source: citifmonline