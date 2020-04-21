50 minutes ago

Mr Joseph Danso Yeboah, Sekyere Central District Director of Health Services, has commended the District Assembly for initiating innovative measures to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the area.

He said the setting-up of the District Covid-19 Relief Fund by Mr Kwadwo Banahene Bediako, the District Chief Executive, to mobilize local financial resources to support the fight against the virus, was laudable and timely.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Nsuta, Mr Yeboah said the fund would help provide the needed equipment and logistical support to health workers and other frontline staff in the fight against the spread of the disease.

He said the District Health Directorate required large quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other logistics not only to motivate health workers, but to assure them of their safety in the course of discharging their duties.

Mr Yeboah said the directorate had trained over 80 health workers in the fight against the virus and also activated the District Health Emergency Response Committee to manage any health emergencies in the area.

He said the district had not yet recorded any case of the virus and urged the people to adhere to all the preventive protocols and restrictive measures outlined by the government to prevent themselves from catching and spreading the virus.

Mr Yeboah commended the district assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Kwame Asafo Agyei, for providing Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, soaps, detergents and other preventive items to health facilities and communities for the people to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Source: peacefmonline.com