3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effiduasi/Asokore constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, in partnership with the Education Directorate in the Sekyere East District, have honoured some teachers in the constituency for their selfless efforts in improving the standard of education, especially at the basic schools level.

The teachers were eulogized for improving BECE results in the 2019 academic year, compared to previous years.

Some of the items given to the hardworking teachers include flat screen televisions, laptops, deep freezers, computers, blenders and cash prizes.

Nsiah Moses, a math teacher of Effiduase SDA JHS who was awarded over all best teacher in the district, was thankful to the lawmaker, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie for the initiative.

“I’m grateful for this recognition. Every teacher should use this as a motivation to teach passionately and they will be rewarded. Next year’s result will be better,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie lauded the teachers for improving the standard of education in the constituency.

He promised to do more for the teacher as a sign of motivation.

“Our pass rate has been low till this year. We had to intervene by recruiting pupil’s teachers and other support staff to enable them focus on the students for a better result and this has been achieved quite immensely. Results has improved and we will continue to assist the teachers in all ways to make education better here,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com