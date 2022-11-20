5 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo admits that he is having a selection dilemma ahead of Ghana's opening game against Portugal.

The Black Stars of Ghana are the lowest ranked team currently playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but last Thursdau played against Switzerland in their last friendly game before the World Cup.

Ghana defeated a strong Swiss side by 2-0 with Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo fetching the goals for Ghana in what was an upset.

First team regulars like Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed did not start the last friendly game but Ghana managed to win.

Speaking after the friendly game, the Dortmund assistant trainer admitted that he is having sleepless nights selecting his first eleven but admits he wants it that way.

"Just as everyone else does, we have a good 26man squad, everybody showed what he can today and I am happy for that," he said.

"I am happy that we have quite an equal squad and it will not be easy for me as a Coach to choose who will play against Portugal but this is how I wanted. It's better than having eleven players and then afterwards what comes is not so good,” Coach Otto Addo said after the game against Switzerland," he concluded.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.