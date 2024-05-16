8 hours ago

The self-acclaimed traditional ruler who allegedly shot a military man over a land dispute at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region has been remanded into police custody.

The accused, Benlord Ababio aka Nana Barima Ababio was arraigned at the Achimota District Court on Friday [May 3, 2024]

He was introduced in the court presided over by Prince Owusu as a National Security operative and was charged with murder.

He is to re-appear on May 16, 2024.

Prosecution’s facts

The prosecution told the court that on April 30, 2024, the deceased, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and his colleagues went to report a trespass case at the Millennium City Police Station.

Allegedly, the accused attacked and fatally shot Lance Corporal Danso while he was seated in a Toyota RAV4 vehicle.

The accused was promptly disarmed and arrested for further investigation.