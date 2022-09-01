13 minutes ago

Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearson has heaped plaudits on Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo for his impressive performance for the club.

The forward did not start the season as he was injured but has now regained his fitness and scored on Wednesday evening in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Fit-again Ghana forward was on the scoresheet for his side in midweek in the 3-1 Carabao third-round win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Semenyo scored in Bristol City's 3-3 drawn game against Blackpool in their championship game.

Speaking after their 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town, Nigel Pearson revealed that the player does not look any different before his injury.

"Antoine has come back from his difficulties in the summer and doesn't look any different to before his injury.

"It's great to have options on the bench who can go on and affect the game. But Nahki Wells has also started well, having played largely a support role last season.

"It is up to the players in the team to keep their places and in the case of strikers that means scoring goals, which Nahki has done tonight.

"We deserved to win but could have seen the game out better. Most people have gone home happy because we won, but I have to look at the whole picture."

Semenyo has been linked with moves to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest among others.