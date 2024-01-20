54 minutes ago

In the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, Senegal continued their title defense with a hard-fought victory over Cameroon at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Senegal took an early lead as Ismaila Sarr found the back of the net after seizing on a rebound from a teasing pass inside the box.

The 25-year-old's goal put Senegal in the lead with 16 minutes on the clock.

In the second half, Senegal extended their lead as Ismaila Sarr turned provider, delivering a perfect pass to Habib Dailo, who calmly slotted in the second goal for the Teranga Lions.

Cameroon mounted a late comeback as Jean Charles Castelleto headed home a cross from Oliver Ntcham in the 83rd minute, narrowing the gap to 2-1.

However, with just 2 minutes left in the game, Sadio Mane secured Senegal's victory with their third goal, capitalizing on a pass from Pape Gueye.

With this win, Senegal has accumulated 6 points from 2 games, securing their spot in the knockout stage.

Cameroon will need a win in their last group game against Gambia on Tuesday, January 23, to progress to the knockout stage.

Their next match is against Guinea at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on the same day.