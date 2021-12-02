3 hours ago

Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to officiate the CAF Confederations Cup clash second leg tie between Algerian side JS Saoura and Hearts of Oak.

The Ghanaian champions hold a 2-0 advantage after defeating the Algerian side last Sunday in a game they dominated and should have scored more goals.

Hearts scored with goals from creative midfielder Ibrahim Salifu and the second goal from his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng in the second half.

The Senegalese center referee will be assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye, Mamadou Ngom, and fourth referee Alioune Sow Sandigui.

Match Commissioner for the game will be Tunisian referee Yassine Harrouch while Dorry Abd El Salam from Egypt will act as the referee’s assessor.

The game will kick off on Sunday December 5, 2021 at 4:45pm.