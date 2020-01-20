1 hour ago

The CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi is billed to speak at The Alm Africa Dialogue slated for the 21st of January 2020 at the Royal Geographical Society in London.

The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni is headlining the event as the keynote speaker.

The theme for the event is, “Harnessing Africa’s Global Economic Appeal”.

Mr Hosi will be participating in a panel discussion with other renowned speakers such as the CEO of SEAGAL Group (Liberia) Momo Cyrus, Nirmala Rewa from the Economic Development Board of Mauritius and the former UK Foreign Office and Cabinet Minister Jim Murphy.

Dr Ken Giaimi, CEO of the African Leadership Magazine, organisers of the event, says the dialogue will bring business and industry leaders, policymakers and CEOs onto one platform.

They will get the opportunity to discuss how Africa should position itself as the continent engages with the rest of the world.

The event is expected to conclude with an awards session.

Mr Hosi who is a past honoree of the prestigious African Leadership Awards will be inducted into the African Leadership Hall of Fame.

myjoyonline