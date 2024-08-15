58 minutes ago

Armed Police Officers have been deployed to Sepe in the Asokore Mampong Municipality to supervise the execution of a court order to evict squatters from a land belonging to the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

The squatters comprise truck drivers and mechanics who park their vehicles on the land while other individuals have put up temporary structures including Church buildings on the land.

Notices on the walls surrounding the land were an order from the Ghana Airport Company Limited for the squatters to vacate the areas since February this year.

The squatters most of with children have been left stranded in the wake of the ongoing demolition exercise.

The land on which the squatters are being evicted is close to the Agenda 111 Hospital project site for the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Bailiffs from the Court with assistance from the police are currently clearing the area and the squatters are removing their belongings.

Assembly Member for the Sepe Timpom Electoral Area, Awudu Abubakar Yakayaka said the opinion leaders have not been involved in the execution of the court order.