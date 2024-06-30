8 hours ago

Serbian powerhouse FK Partizan has announced the signing of promising Ghanaian talent Ibrahim Zubairu. The former Ghana youth international has signed a four-year contract with the Belgrade-based club, joining from Jedinstvo Ub.

Zubairu has been making waves in Serbian football for the past two years, showcasing his skills with 13 goals and seven assists in 36 matches.

His experience and performance in the league have positioned him as a key acquisition for Partizan.

As Partizan Belgrade sets its sights on reclaiming the league title from rivals Red Star Belgrade, who have dominated for the past seven years, Zubairu is expected to play a pivotal role in their campaign.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Zubairu said, "It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it.

Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of these amazing fans."

He continued, "I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their games.

As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League, and you can only do that if you win the Championship."

Zubairu's signing represents a significant step in Partizan's efforts to strengthen their squad and challenge for domestic and international honors in the upcoming season.