10 hours ago

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan have joined the race for most wanted Ghanaian attacking prodigy Mohammed Kudus from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

According to a report in Italian tabloid Tuttosport, Milan have inquired about the availability of the former Ghana U17 and U20 ace with the aim of making one of their signings this summer.

Kudus' form at FC Nordsjaelland in the 2019/20 season, has seen him attract interest from several top European clubs including Lazio, Everton, Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Fenerbahce and Stade Rennes with Manchester City and Liverpool also linked to his signature in recent weeks.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate, is primarily a centre-forward but – being left-footed – can also cut inside from the right wing.

Mohammed Kudus, who scored in his debut game for Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2021 Cup of Nations qualifier game against South Africa in November last year, has so far bagged nine goals and provided one assist in 23 caps for FC Nordsjaelland this season.