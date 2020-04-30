41 minutes ago

Godfred Donsah plays for Cercle Brugge on loan from Bologna

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has emerged as a summer transfer target for Italian Serie A side U.S. Lecce, according to media reports.

The former Ghana U-20 star is currently on loan at Belgian side Cercles Brugge from Italian side Bologna.

Donsah has had a decent campaign with the Jupiler Pro League side, having made 16 appearances since joining the club last summer.

The 23-year old’s loan deal with Cercles Brugge will end this summer, however Lecce manager Fabio Liverani wants to bring the Ghanaian back to Italy by making an outright purchase.

Meanwhile, Donsah is relishing a return to parent club Bologna following a good loan spell at Cercles Brugge.

Lecce are yet to make an official bid for the Ghanaian star but it remains unclear if Bologna be convinced to let go of the their priced asset.

Donsah previously played for played for Hellas Verona and Cagliari in the Serie A.