Media personality and news anchor with GHOne TV, Serwaa Amihere, has thrown a lavish party to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Serwaa turned 31 on 8th March 2021.

She celebrated with relatives, colleagues, and coworkers – Nana Aba and Sandra Ankobiah were both present at the celebration.

The birthday celebration began with pictures of her filled social media with birthday greetings.

Serwaa’s niece, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, Jamila, and her colleague Adwoa Ampofo Osei attended the gathering.