If the demands of a youth group in Asamankese are what President Akufo-Addo will go by, then it appears Seth Oduro Boadu will lose his office as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Akim Municipality.

The group calling itself Asamankese Youth for Development, claim that their MCE is "arrogant" and that the President should not reappoint him in his second term.

The leadership of the group led by Evans Eduah, Samuel Ashmond and George Yaw Amoah have posited that they are “sick and tired” of Mr Seth Oduro Boadu who has since his appointment done little to help the West Akim Municipality.

In a statement, they claimed, “He does not accord the traditional leaders with the needed respect and the youth because of his impudence, arrogance.”

They added, “Any attempt by the President to reappoint Seth Oduro Boadu will be suicidal since he has no respect towards the NPP stalwarts.”

“Our Municipality is lacking behind government projects compared to all the Municipalities in the Eastern Region because of his incompetence,” they observed.

In a related development, the constituency executives, have also launched fresh attacks on Seth Oduro Boadu saying he has been the worse MCE ever produced by the West Akim Municipal Assembly.

According to them, the MCE has done nothing to uplift the image of the Assembly but rather plugged them into hatred and division.

The constituency executives in their petition presented to the leadership of the NPP, the disclosed that Seth Oduro Boadu was not their choice from day one and instead of working harder to prove them wrong after his appointment, he has rather done his worse.

They said before his appointment, views and expressions shared by party members and the constituents include; “he is not a true party member of good standing, he's alien to the constituency, he hasn't served nor contributed significantly to merit that position, he virtually doesn't know party executives and has never been seen actively involved in any of the constituency campaigns amongst others.”

In their views, the members of the party believed that he used money to influence the process at the expense of a qualified grassroots person tipped for the position.

“The town remained quiet and disappointed when his name was mentioned but for a reason, he was accorded support thinking he could shame critics but that never materialised,” they added.

The executives further revealed that the Assembly members have expressed dissatisfaction over his candidature and have vowed to reject him should the President reaffirm him as their MCE

They, however, concluded that “the outcome of the recent elections is a wake-up call for us as NPP so we will not succumb to any move or appointment that will undermine the electoral fortunes of the party.”

Meanwhile, the MCE, Hon Seth Oduro Boadu, when contacted denied all allegations levelled against saying it is false. According to him, the group is only in seeking his downfall by punching wholes into his hard-earned reputation.