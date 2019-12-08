42 minutes ago

Seven companies are in are in the race to secure the television rights of the Ghana Football Association(GFA)'s organized competitions.

This was made known by the GFA in a media release in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the Football Association, they are currently evaluating the bids from the seven companies and will make an official announcement next week.

This means that, the first round of games in the GFA's flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League will not be broadcast live on TV.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports last week pointed StarTimes and SuperSports as the two front runners in the race to secure the TV right for the competitions.

The 2019-20 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off this weekend with all nine matches of week one set for Sunday December 29.