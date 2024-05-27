3 hours ago

Over 150 youths in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region are facing potential job losses following a devastating rainstorm that wreaked havoc on a 450-acre farm in the district.

The storm caused severe damage to Maphlix Farm, submerging over 100 acres of land and destroying investments valued at over $1.5 million.

As a major agricultural employer in the region with over 200 workers, Maphlix Farm experienced significant flooding, with 150 acres of farmland underwater.

Post-storm assessments revealed extensive water damage, structural issues, and the destruction of over 20 greenhouses. Workers expressed their concerns to Citi News, fearing job losses due to the extensive damage.

Dr Felix Kamassah, CEO of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, indicated that the storm’s impact could lead to employment cuts.

He appealed to the government for assistance and emphasized the need for broader insurance coverage for farmers to mitigate such crises.

The NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, who was present during the news coverage, advocated for incentives to support the farm and prevent potential job losses.