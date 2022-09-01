1 hour ago

There is a last-minute scramble for Strasbourg and Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku from clubs in Europe.

Sevilla, English sides Southampton and Wolves, are pushing very hard to sign the 28-year-old, who only has a year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

He has so far played in every game for Strasbourg this season, and also picked up one goal against Stade de Reims back on August 21st.

His contractual situation would suggest he would end up leaving on a permanent transfer, rather than a loan, and he also wouldn’t cost clubs all that much.

Still, we’ll have to wait and see, because Southampton isn’t going to just throw money at anyone, especially since they have already spent £50m this summer without getting a penny back from sales.

Alexander Djiku was on the verge of a move to the German side TSG Hoffenheim but the deal fell through after disagreements with the agent's fees.

The defender arrived in Germany, where he passed his medical examinations after TSG Hoffenheim agreed on personal terms with the defender but the deal did not materialize.