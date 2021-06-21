2 hours ago

A Japanese boxer With Ghanaian decent Sewon Okazawa will represent Japan in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sewon Okazawa, 25 was born in Yagamata in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father.

He is the 2021 Korotkoff International Boxing Tournament Welterweight Champion. He is on record at BoxRec as an amateur with10 bouts, winning 16 and losing three.

He stated boxing at SHS and also does wrestling when he was between 6 to 15 years.

He won the 2018 and 2019 All Japan Boxing Tournament, he was second at the 2019 Asia Championship and was among the top 8 in the World Championships.

Okazawa won the 2019 Pre Olympic Tournament to earn the opportunity to represent japan at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Sewon Okazawa, who worked with Kanoya gym’s head coach Shunya Aratake, has been awarded the Best Elite Man Boxer of the year. The quarter-finalist of the last edition of the AIBA Men World Boxing Championships cares not only about his own career. This summer he claimed he would take a break in his preparation for home Games to repair the boxing gym in Kanoya damaged by flooding after the torrential rain. He is working with the

‘I want to give something back by helping return the gym to its usual condition’, he said in June to Kyodo News.

His birth name is Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa

By Sammy Heywood Okine