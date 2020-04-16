1 hour ago

Sex and football is a controversial topic that always generate a lot of diverse opinions with some players saying that they perform very well after a good bout of sex.

While other proponents believe that having sex before games can adversely affect ones performance on the pitch.

Dreams Fc and national U-20 coach Abdul Karim Zito has waded into the often controversial topic opining that sex reduces the longevity of footballers.

He claims sex takes a lot of energy and therefore reduces a players playing career.

"Sex reduces the energy and the strength, even see how you pant when kissing too much. You can run for about one mile before sweating but check about how you sweat within two to three minutes when having sex," he told Tru FM. .

"It takes about three days with a nourishing food and custard to replace or regain that energy after sex. How many current players knows costarred? They don't know.

"The custard is a yellowish bottled meal which is prepared with egg like porridge. It boost the energy but off late is out of production and I don't see it again. It helps to regain your energy after three days.

"The moment you sex a woman your blood also works fast. If you have ten years to play a football, sex can reduce it to eight to seven years." he said