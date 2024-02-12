7 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian actress, Akofa Edjeani has revealed how she was sexually harassed by a film director and lost a movie role for rejecting his advances.

She made this revelation on the Showbiz A-Z show on Joy FM, where she discussed some of the challenges women face in the showbiz industry.

The award-winning actress said that sexual harassment was a common problem in the entertainment industry, although it could happen in any field.

Akofa narrated how, during the shoot for a movie series, a producer had asked her to lower her rates for two movies that were to be shot back to back.

The "Azali" actress said she agreed to do so but later regretted it when the director of the movie invited her to his room for a dubious reason.

"Now here is the director who asked me to come to his room. I said ‘Come to your room and do what?’. He said 'to watch a movie'. I said 'Watch what movie? I mean come on, whatever you want to tell me, I don’t need to come to your room'.

"Apparently, he wanted something else. I said ‘Like seriously?’ Are you serious?", she narrated to show host Kwame Dadzie.

Akorfa said that upon her refusal to join him in his room, she was dropped from the second movie as a result.

“I didn’t go to his room and guess what, that cost me the next movie. And when I asked the executive producer he said it was the director who was casting,” she continued.

She said that she had always trusted her abilities as an actress and that she had never compromised her dignity for any movie role.

"You can't make me, I'm already me before I got to where I am now, I didn't have to do that. My talent has worked for me," she said.

She advised young women who aspire to join the creative industry to believe in themselves and not succumb to the pressures of such men.

"If you don’t stick to your principles and because you just want to be in a movie, you will fall for it," she said.