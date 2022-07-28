1 hour ago

Former Iraqi-based Ghanaian striker Shafiu Mumuni has revealed that an agent in Iraq has made inquiries about Hearts of Oak center-back Mohammed Alhassan.

He says that Iraq side Al-Kahraba is in talks about signing the stalwart Hearts of Oak defender this summer as talks are underway.

The former Ashgold captain last season featured for Al-Kahraba in the Iraqi league before his contract ended in July this year.

“An agent in Iraq inquired about Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan from me. He wanted to know if I know him, so I told him I have even played the national team with him” he told Angel TV

“The agent told me he is in talks with Mohammed Alhassan over a move to Al Kahraba and I told him it will be a good move” he said.

But the 2017 WAFU Zone B tournament top scorer has advised the Ghanaian defender to follow his heart in taking a decision about a potential move.

“I will advised Mohammed Alhassan to follow his heart in making a move to abroad” he said.

The Hearts center-back played 31 matches for the club in the Ghana Premier League and also helped the club win the MTN FA Cup.