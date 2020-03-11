49 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for the Shai Osudoku constituency in the Greater Accra Region has penned a heartbreaking letter to her hubby four years after he tragically died just three months after winning the Shai Osudoku NDC parliamentary primaries.

Linda Akweley Obenewaa Ocloo shared the emotional letter on her facebook page four years after her husband and then National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Desmond William Ocloo, was killed in a gory car crash in March, 2016.

The devastated legislator, whose letter was widely viewed online, said life without her husband had been empty while taking consolation in a reunion with her husband.

She wrote: “Life hasn't ever been so empty until exactly four years ago. May the peace of the Lord, provide you comfort till we meet again.”

She recalled the beginning of their union and how much love both learnt even in their young ages.

Though she believes both of them should have lived the next decades of their lives together, she is nevertheless grateful to God for gifting them such incredible years together.

She continued: “I’m forever in your debt for showing me what love really is all about, and we learned more about it at our young ages than some will learn in a lifetime. You and I should have been able to live the next 60 years of our lives together, but I’m still forever thankful that God gave us such incredible years,” “You’re everything I could have asked for in a husband and more, and you’ll always have my heart.”

Desmond William Ocloo died in a gory car crash near Juaso in the Ashanti Region in March 2015 after his vehicle collided with another vehicle which also killed the other driver.

Desmond Ocloo’s political life

He won the party’s primary in November 2015, to become the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in the Shai Osudoku Constituency for the 2016 general elections in November.

He triumphed overwhelmingly over the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, David Tetteh Assumeng, former Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) and now Research Fellow with the History and Politics Section at the Institute of African Studies (IAS) at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kpessah Whyte as well as one other aspirant, Ebenezer Adzakli.

Read her full post below:

I sit alone now in the darkness of despair.

I cry my silent tears.

Our hearts are broken into a million tiny pieces.

The silence is deafening to our ears.

The darkness frightens us.

The shadows climb the wall.

I hear footsteps walking,

Passing through the hall.

The loneliness surrounds us;

It takes my breath away.

This is the pattern of my life

Since that awful, dreadful day four years ago

Without a clue,

Without a hint

Of what was yet to be,

God called you home

To be with him

And took you away from us.

I walk, I talk. I carry on

When the sun pokes out its head,

But when darkness falls

And evening comes,

I cannot go to bed.

For this is when I miss you most of all.

When I curl into a little ball

And cry those silent tears.

Watching the shadows

And missing you

Ocloo, Dela, Maka, Etor, Enyo, Eyi and myself missed you daily.

Willie, Rest Well.

We Miss You Daily.

Our Hearts are Still Broken

But we take Consolation in the fact that,

GOD KNOWS BEST.

By: Michael Oberteye