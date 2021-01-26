3 hours ago

Northern Regional Minister-designate Shani Alhassan Shaibu has said that he will become a Minister for all and not an NPP Minister.

Shani Alhassan Shaibu has been nominated by the President of Ghana as the Northern Regional Regional Minister.

This comes after years of dedicated service to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, Shani Alhassan Shaibu who is pending vetting to be approved as a regional Minister said he has come for all the people of the Northern region.

“I want all hands on deck. I’m not a regional minister for NPP, neither am I a regional minister for NDC. I am a regional minister for the whole of the Northern region and I come with development, I’m development-oriented. I believe that s why the President nominated me.”

To him, he believes that he will court the support of the Chiefs and youth of the region in order to push the President’s agenda of development across the country.

