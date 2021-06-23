23 minutes ago

With just a few games left to be played in the group stages, the first stage of the Euro 2020 tournament is starting to close out as teams have progress into the knockout stages – the first round of knockout games has already been made clear as Wales will match off against Denmark, and Italy against Austria, with Netherlands and Belgium still awaiting their first knockout round opponents. As the groups come to an end and the knockout stages begin, which teams are shaping up to be the favourites and who are punters looking at wagering on through some bitcoin casinos and their favourite betting locations?

Belgium will be moving forward as the favourites – Having won all through group stage games and taking the full nine points, Belgium will head into the groups as the tournament favourites after from very strong performances. Although having a slow start against Finland in the closing game of the groups, they were still able to keep a clean sheet for the 2-0 win, and with some incredible talent on the field they do appear to be the team to beat so far.

Italy will follow close behind – Another team to take the full nine points in their group, but with some critical comments as perhaps one of the easier groups in the tournament. Following the two first games against Switzerland and Turkey ending in a 3-0 win, the team looked incredibly on form, but a rather slow performance against Wales that only resulted in a 1-0 win did have the critics talking once again. The knockouts will provide some tougher opponents, and some strong performances may be enough to silence those doubting if Italy’s group stage was simply an easy run or a show of just how strong the team are.

France are on some tricky ground, however – As the 2018 World Cup winners, France went into the Euro 2020 tournament as the favourites to win and a first game victory over Germany certainly helped to cement that too, but a 1-1 draw with Hungary in their second group game has shown that they may be a little behind the other big names in the tournament, and with a final group game against Portugal being their toughest game yet, it could yet all end in disaster. A strong showing against Portugal will certainly show the team has a second wind, but the games will only get tougher here on out and if the French team can’t string together some impressive performances, they could be left looking a little worse for wear.

The knockout stages will begin from June 26th, and throughout the start of the week with the quarter finals starting on July 2nd – perhaps there will be some upsets, but a few of the hard hitters certainly seem to have secured their position at the top of the competition already.