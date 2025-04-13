23 hours ago

Shares of major crypto companies fell significantly as Bitcoin dropped to its 2025 low, driven by renewed trade tensions and investor uncertainty following new U.S. tariffs.

Crypto Market Rattled as Shares of Leading Firms Tumble

Shares of several major crypto companies plunged sharply on Monday, mirroring Bitcoin’s steep decline amid escalating global trade tensions. The downturn follows new tariffs introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump, sparking widespread concern across financial markets.

The digital asset sector, already battling volatile trends and regulatory uncertainty, was hit hard as Bitcoin slid 5.5 percent—marking its lowest point so far in 2025. The drop triggered a domino effect across the industry, weighing heavily on both investor sentiment and company valuations.

Crypto Companies Fall in Line With Bitcoin's Decline

Among the biggest casualties was MicroStrategy, a company renowned for its significant Bitcoin holdings. The firm’s stock dropped by 10 percent, closely tracking the cryptocurrency’s fall. Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S., shed 5 percent, while trading platform Robinhood recorded a dramatic 14 percent loss.

The sharp sell-off came shortly after Barclays issued a downgrade on its Bitcoin forecast, revising expectations downward amid what it called a “deteriorating global investment climate.”

Trump’s Tariff Strategy Sends Shockwaves

While crypto companies were not directly affected by the newly announced tariffs, the broader implications were swift and severe. Analysts suggest that the most significant trade barriers in more than a century are beginning to erode investor confidence across asset classes—including digital currencies.

The enthusiasm that followed Trump’s re-election victory in November, which had briefly buoyed crypto stocks amid promises to turn the U.S. into a “crypto capital,” has now all but vanished. Monday’s plunge wiped out the modest gains registered in the wake of that election win.

Investors Warn of Deeper Economic Consequences

Adding to the uncertainty, billionaire investor Bill Ackman issued a stark warning over the weekend, cautioning that the United States could be heading into what he termed a “nuclear economic winter” if current policy trajectories are maintained.

Ackman’s bleak forecast underscores broader market anxiety and highlights how quickly optimism surrounding crypto regulation and adoption can evaporate when macroeconomic pressures mount.

Crypto's Fragile Outlook Faces a New Test

As crypto companies fall amid turbulent markets and political upheaval, the sector finds itself once again at a crossroads. Bitcoin's sharp drop and the ensuing sell-off among major firms like MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and Robinhood suggest that even perceived havens of digital finance are not immune to traditional economic shocks.

While the long-term trajectory of cryptocurrencies remains a subject of debate, Monday's events serve as a sobering reminder of the industry's sensitivity to global policy changes, investor mood swings, and the broader economic landscape. With the U.S. trade stance hardening and investor warnings piling up, the crypto sector could face more headwinds before any signs of recovery emerge.