1 hour ago

Ghana’s Black Princesses are preparing for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and will be playing several warm-up matches in Europe before flying to the South American country for the tournament.

In the team’s build-up in Accra over the last two weeks, one of their foreign-based players, Sharon Esinam Sampson, has been turning heads in camp with her great looks and sublime skills.

As the tallest player in the team (1.72 metres), Sampson’s striking figure easily catches one’s eye and it comes as no surprise that she is making waves in the media also because she combines football with modelling.

Born in Tamale but raised in Sweden, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder played for Swedish sides Telge United Södertälje FK, Hammarby IF and Assyriska FF.

She is currently studying at Oakland University in Michigan, USA, and is a key player for the school team, Golden Grizzlies.

Sampson first played for the Princesses two years ago in an international friendly against Morocco, but this time she is relishing the opportunity to represent Ghana at the August 10 to 28 tournament where the Princesses have been pooled with Japan, the Netherlands and USA in Group D.

While in high school in Sweden, Sampson was signed to FYE Management, a Stockholm-based inclusive modelling and creative agency, as a fashion model.

Source: Graphic Sports