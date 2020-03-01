1 hour ago

It looks like Shatta wale is not slowing down any time soon on his attacks on Sarkodie, in his latest post, he has accused him of sleeping with other women behind his wife; Tracy’s back.

Sarkodie has since the attacks remained ‘mute’, as if to ignore the jabs by Shatta Wale.

In his latest post on twitter, Shatta Wale refers to Sarkodie as a liar and a hook up boy

The ‘Akweley take’ crooner claims he has a list of all the women he (Sarkodie) has slept with behind his wife and questions why he married her in the first place

He tweeted: “As for girls he deh chop behind his wifes back dierrrr I get list nigga lie aaa deh lie family Nobody send u to go marry!!!! #Hookupboy

The beef between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale seem to have reared its ugly head, when sound engineer Posigee made a revelation on social media, that Sarkodie has collaborated with an artiste bigger than Jay Z. This announcement got Sarknatives excited and so they decided to make the announcement and their artiste trend on social media.

A decision which seemingly didn’t go down well with Shatta wale as he took to his twitter to go on a rant, calling Sarkodie and his fans fools.

His tweet read:” “When I featured on Beyoncé’s song, I didn’t ask my boys to go around saying I have featured somebody bigger than rihanna. I kept it coded …Sarkodie you and your fans fool too much ..mun Jai gyimie nu and learn how to celebrate one’s success!!!”

But Sarkodie in a typical Sark style totally ignored the rants, rather he chose to share a picture of himself and his friend Jaykjs.

Below is Shatta Wale's tweet alleging that Sarkodie cheated on his wife:

As for girls he deh chop behind his wifes back dierrrr I get list 😂🤣😂🤣nigga lie aaa deh lie family 😂😂😂😂😂 Nobody send u to go marry !!!! #Hookupboy 😂😂😂

— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 1, 2020

Source: Ghanaweb