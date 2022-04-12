4 hours ago

Imagine Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale in the same class and you are their teacher! How would you discipline them?

Of course, many people would love for this to remain in the faculty of imagination as these two, by many people, perhaps cannot be together in the same class, except that this is not an imagination but a reality!!

The two legends, Ghana's top striker Asamoah Gyan and controversial Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, share the same educational background.

During an interview on Peace FM's morning programme ''Kokrokoo'', Asamoah Gyan, for the first time, disclosed he and Shatta Wale attended the same Junior High School and were in the same class.

"I attended Seven Great Princess Academy. He was my classmate," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi while announcing his yet-to-be launched memoir.

The launch of his autobiography which captures his memoirs, also features a no-holds-barred account of the untold stories behind his football career. The strictly by invitation event is set for 30th April at the Kempinski Hotel.

Contrary to views by some critics that tend to say Shatta Wale lacks good manners, Asamoah Gyan stressed the artiste's public outburst and seemingly rude behavior are just for showbiz.

" . . what people don't know about him is that he knows the business. You know, sometimes, somebody has to play the villian role in a movie but when you meet him personally, [he is] a very, very respectful guy," Asamoah Gyan emphasized.