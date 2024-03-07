4 hours ago

The Legon Stadium in Accra will be the epicenter of excitement on Friday, March 8, 2024, as Ghanaian music icons Shatta Wale and King Promise headline the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games.

Kicking off at 2 pm, the event promises a thrilling showcase of talent as the "Freedom" hitmaker and the "Terminator" singer take to the stage, igniting the atmosphere with their dynamic performances.

Fans can anticipate an electrifying show, with Shatta Wale bringing his trademark high-energy performance and catchy tunes, while King Promise's smooth vocals and infectious beats are bound to get the crowd on their feet and dancing.

As the musical prelude sets the tone, the 13th African Games will follow, spanning from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

Athletes from across Africa will converge to compete in a diverse range of sports, including athletics, football, basketball, and swimming, among others, promising a showcase of sporting excellence and cultural vibrancy on the continent.