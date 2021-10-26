1 hour ago

Musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The two musicians who were remanded for a week and 5 days respectively after they were both arrested for separate charges have been granted a GHC 100,000 bail with a surety each.

This was confirmed on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Tuesday morning by host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

According to reports, Shatta Wale and his three accomplices were said not to pose any flight risk, hence will not escape from the country when granted bail.

They are to reappear in court on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Background

Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, together with his three cohorts, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator after faking a gunshot attack.

The Shatta Movement boss was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic and his accomplices charged with abetment of crime.

Rapper, Medikal was subsequently arrested after a video of him fluanting a gun went viral.

He was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on October 22, 2021 and remanded for five days.

Medikal has been charged with the display of arms and ammunition.