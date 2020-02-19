2 hours ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is not all too pleased after photos of Nigerian celebrities endorsing Ghanaian alcohol brand, Adonko, surfaced online.

The musician took to Twitter to criticise his fellow colleagues for not standing up to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) ban that has restricted them from doing the job the Nigerian celebs have taken.

“Ghanaian musicians only think about awards and not business and moreover they behave like children no wonder FDA sees us as a great influence on minors !!! Poor industry poor mentality!!!!!”

Ghanaian alcohol brand Adonko took its products to Nigeria and had an event that saw Nigerian celebrities like Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Teddy A, Victor AD, Melvin Oduah, Uti Nwachukwu and Charles Okocha unveiled as ambassadors.

This comes after the FDA insisted on sticking to its decision to ban Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. A directive that was issued five years ago.

The FDA said at the time that the ban was not only in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy but was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FDA at the time, John Odame Darkwa, told Adom FM that research conducted by the World Health Organisation had revealed that alcohol-related diseases among children were on the rise and attributed the development to the continuous involvement of celebrities in advertising alcoholic beverages.

FDA later banned both advertisements and Live Presenter Mention (LPM) of alcoholic beverages in the media, both radio and TV, before 8 pm.

In 2019, the FDA also tasked event organisers to seek approval before requesting sponsorship from alcoholic beverage companies for their shows.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Head of Industry Support Services Department of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Kofi Essel, said that the FDA will assess the situation and either approve or disapprove of such partnerships.

According to him, alcoholic sponsored events are attended by many people including minors. Mr Essel stated that these minors at the program could indulge in alcohol when they are not supposed to.

But Shatta Wale in his tweets asked FDA to also ban the use of water at events or the use of celebrities for shows in the county since they (celebrities) “spoil” the youth.

“Small time dem go ban alcohol for parties and then after they will ban water too then we will drink urine and our sweat !!!! Nonsense !!!!,” he wrote.

According to him, the majority of the responsibility is on the people themselves explaining that lots of people keep alcohol in their homes as well as have easy access to it from stores in the community.



Source: myjoyonline.com