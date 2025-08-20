1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale has once again captured public attention—this time for adding another luxury car to his collection, despite recent controversies.

The musician, who has faced backlash over accusations of taking credit for other producers’ work and the confiscation of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has now unveiled a purple 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The earlier vehicle was impounded over suspected links to a U.S. fraud investigation.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the On God hitmaker is seen pouring champagne and celebrating inside his new luxury ride. He used the moment to encourage fellow Ghanaian artistes, urging them to push harder to attain similar success.

“If Ghanaian musicians work hard, we can all survive like this. Sometimes when you doubt me, you make me feel bad,” he remarked.

Shatta Wale stressed that his achievements are the result of decades of persistence, noting he has been active in the music industry for over 25 years.

He further called on creatives to remain consistent in their craft:

“It has all been about hard work… I appreciate everybody who has been supporting Shatta Movement. Let’s support each other and live a good life. If I can do it, you can also do it.”

Despite the controversies, Wale’s latest acquisition has once again set social media buzzing, highlighting his flair for staying in the limelight.