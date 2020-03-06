23 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor and presenter Kwaku Manu, has said that the self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has not been happy after uniting with his long time rival Stonebwoy.

According to the comic actor, the war of words which occurred between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale was a healthy one that promoted both artistes especially Shatta Wale.

To him, the long term rivalry between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was what always boosted Shatta’s song immediately it is released.

He added that after the two united he has realized that Shatta isn’t happy about the unity.

The actor later stated that beefs always help the Ghanaian creative industry because without it it will be dormant.

Source: browngh