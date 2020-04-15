19 minutes ago

Ghanaian music stars, Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene together took GH₵140,000 before performing at the COVID-19 Tracker App launch, popular Peace FM journalist, Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah has alleged.

According to the 'Ekwanso Brebre' host, the reggae-dancehall act, charged GH₵100,000 while GH₵40,000 was paid to the high-life and afrobeat singer, before they both performed at the event organised by the Ministry of Communications.

The newscaster cum drive time host while on his show Wednesday afternoon, also alleged that, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Fancy Gadam, Lucky Mensah, Diana Asamoah, Eduordzi, Dada KD, Great Ampong and others who performed at the launch, received GH₵5,000 each.

"...We've been informed that they paid Shatta Wale GH₵100,000. We've also been informed that GH₵40,000 was paid to Kuami Eugene. Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Ampong and the rest took GH₵5,000", he alleged.

He said: "Although it's alleged, we don't have fact to this ..but is this what Ghana needs in these trying times?".

Odi Ahenkan, however, opined that the move to bill artistes during the launch of the COVID-19 Tracker App was needless as according to him, this is not the time for showmanship.

"...Businesses are collapsing, people are losing their jobs and that money could be used to feed the vulnerable who are currently locked down in their homes due to the COVID-19", he fired.

The Ministry of Communications on Monday, April 13, launched the COVID-19 Tracker App. Developed by the Ministry, the app answers users’ questions on the coronavirus, helps them check for coronavirus symptoms and also help report suspected cases.

The event was hosted by celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster and host of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has refuted claims he charged the government such amount to perform at the event.