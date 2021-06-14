4 hours ago

Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale has accused bloggers of causing the breakup with his baby mama Michy. The singer in an interview on United Showbiz on UTV with Nana Ama Mcbrown, alleged that some media personalities were paid to write negative stories about him.

Shatta Wale added that while he developed tough skin and never made those news get to him, Michy on the other hand couldn’t handle it leading to their breakup.

He went on to say that he is now single because of bloggers.

Source: peacefmonline.com