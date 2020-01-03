1 hour ago

Charles Nii Armah known in musical circles as Shatta Wale will this evening perform at the Legon Cities Fc vs Asante Kotoko game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It is being reported that the self styled dancehall king has been paid a whooping $70,000 with a cedi equivalent of GH 400,000 in order to help promote their team and also perform at the game.

It however remains unclear whether the club will officially name the popular musician as its ambassador.

The musician has a large following in the country and draws a huge crowd wherever he goes and its no wonder he is being courted by the moneybags.

Shatta Wale has a huge following who call themselves Shatta Wale Movement (SM movement).

The Ahoufe Melissa hit maker is expected to rock the stadium before and during half time breaks at the game.