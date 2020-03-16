17 minutes ago

In the wake of the wild and fast-spreading coronavirus, there has been a series of views shared on how to safeguard oneself in these times.

From this perspective, one of Ghana’s Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale has advised all Ghanaians to repent and give their lives to Jesus Christ so as to be saved and not miss heaven.

As the virus is claiming lives and causing fear and panic across the world, he’s of this view that only Jesus Christ can save and protect mankind from the threat of this disease.

He made this statement in a recent post on twitter in relation to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

He tweeted, “Ghanaians must give their life to Christ now, no man can save you this time apart from God !!!! Until they get the cure God is the only way !!!”

Ghanaians must give their life to Christ now ,no man can save you this time apart from God !!!! Until they get the cure God is the only way !!! 🙏🏽

— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 16, 2020

Source: ghpage