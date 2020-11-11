1 hour ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has broken his silence after reports went rife that he and his crew were attacked and chased out of Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi, when he went to the area for a video shoot as part of his Kumerica Invasion Project.

Shatta Wale before visiting Krofrom was reportedly issued a stern warning by a group of youth to stay away from the neighbourhood.

According to the youth, they are irritated by Shatta Wale’s failure to attend the funeral of his late acquaintance, Junior US, a native of Krofrom who was murdered in the United States in May last year. They also alleged that Shatta Wale owed Junior US GH¢200,000 which he has not refunded.

It is reported that Shatta Wale who failed to heed to the warning and showed up at Krofrom on Tuesday was attacked and driven away from the area by some youth who were incensed by his presence.

Speaking for the first time after reports of the incident, Shatta Wale has downplayed the reports and directed a subtle jab at the propagators saying it is no wonder he stays ahead of them.

“Still in kumerica having fun as usual and the unhappy ones are saying I was attacked for what? if I may ask ?”

“We just had this successful shoot and all they can talk about is this? No wonder I keep leading them 50million years ahead,” he posted on his Facebook wall.