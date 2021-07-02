1 hour ago

Brand ambassador for Infinix-Ghana Shatta Wale, graced their market storm event themed, Infinix July Invasion aimed at promoting their trendy and technologically advanced range of smartphones which includes; The Note 10/Note 10Pro, Hot 10T, Hot 1oi and Smart 5.

The Infinix July invasion is a special promotion from Infinix Ghana where customers who purchase any of the above mentioned Infinix smartphones get to win amazing gifts such as; ear pods, vacuum flask, bluetooth headset and many more instantly upon purchase.

Shatta Wale stormed the circle market where he was warmly welcomed by a mammoth crowd. He visited a few infinix shops, signed some branded T shirts and later engaged fans by sharing infinix souvenirs/gifts and inspiring them to be better individuals.

Shatta Wale culminated the July invasion event with a stage appearance in a generous mood as fans around the market caught a glimpse of his energetic show.

According to brand ambassador for Infinix Ghana, - Shatta wale “Infinix smartphones are super trendy. Their designs are ultra-modern with impressive battery and memory capacities which makes it suitable for all usage groups. ’This is why I love the Infinix brand’’.

Actor/entrepreneur John Dumelo who also visited 2 infinix shops in circle one day prior to the event had this to say about the Infinix smartphones ‘’i have followed the infinix brand for a few years now and i believe their smartphones are worth the hype. Their designs have greatly improved over the years and they are constantly rolling out innovative technologies. The best part is that you can enjoy premium features at the most affordable prices.''

Pricing

Note 10 GH¢ 873(4+64)GB

Note 10 GH¢ 963(4+128)GB

Note 10 GH¢ 1053(6+128)GB

Note 10 Pro GH¢ 1313(8+128)GB

Hot 10i GH¢ 579 (2+32)GB

Hot 10i GH¢ 639 (2+64)GB

Hot 10T GH¢ 768 (4+64)GB

Hot 10T GH¢ 858 (4+128) GB

Smart 5 4G GH¢ 549 (2+32)GB

Availability

Visit any Franko Trading, Telefonika, Compu Ghana, Mobile zone, Melcom shops nationwide or the nearest recommended retail shop to purchase.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/gh